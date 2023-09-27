Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2023 | 15:14
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Recognized as a Best Employer for Excellence in Health & Well-Being

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / KeyBank is standing out for its commitment to its employees' well-being.

The bank was one of 50 large employers honored with the prestigious Business Group on Health Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award. This award recognizes employers for outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

"Key is committed to supporting our employees' social and emotional wellness to contribute to their overall job and life satisfaction," said Liz Herron, Head of Executive Compensation and Benefits at KeyBank. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award which highlights the progress we have made in bringing our employees innovative health and wellness programs."

KeyBank offers its employees a variety of programs dedicated to stress reduction, fitness, wellness, nutrition, weight management, mental health, financial wellness, and career development. Key also offers guidance on a variety of major life events, including getting married, having a new child, adoption, and divorce.

"In the face of ongoing challenges, the award winners all enhance the lives of employees and their families through their innovative health and well-being programs," said Ellen Kelsay, Business Group on Health president and CEO. "In addition, their leading-edge programs address critical issues such as health equity, social determinants of health and affordability, with an eye toward better health and well-being outcomes for everyone."

Award criteria assessed applicants on their approach related to leadership, strategy, and culture; holistic well-being, including mental health; financial security; physical health, social connectedness, and job satisfaction; engagement and the employee experience; health equity; and metrics and evaluation.

The 2023 winners represent banking/financial services, health care, insurance, manufacturing, professional services, technology and utilities, among others.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787764/keybank-recognized-as-a-best-employer-for-excellence-in-health-well-being

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
