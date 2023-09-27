B&W Quality Growers Spotlights Watercress, an Anti-Cancer Superfood

Watercress is a Cruciferous Vegetable and the Best Source of Phenethyl Isothiocyanate, Shown to Decrease the Growth of Human Breast Cancer Cells

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / B&W Quality Growers applauds watercress as the anti-cancer superfood. Watercress is a cruciferous vegetable and the best phenethyl isothiocyanate (PEITC) source. Watercress has been shown to have antioxidant, anti-genotoxic, and anti-inflammatory properties and is linked to improved cholesterol profile. In addition, watercress contains significant levels of beneficial micronutrients linked with a reduced risk of breast cancer.1 ,2

Isothiocyanates obtained from watercress have been found to have chemo-preventive activity against various breast cancer cell lines in the laboratory and in epidemiologic studies. Many studies have demonstrated that a higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables is linked with a decreased risk of developing various kinds of cancers largely due to a plurality of effects.

Watercress separates from the rest of the cruciferous vegetables when it comes to PEITC as it's recognized as the richest source of this anti-cancer powerhouse. PEITC has been shown to decrease the growth of human breast cancer cells and diminish angiogenesis - the method by which tumors send out signals to induce surrounding normal tissues to grow new blood vessels into the tumor. In addition, PEITC has been confirmed to inhibit the growth of HER2+ mammary tumors in mice and prevent metastasis to the brain in a mouse model of breast cancer.1 ,2

PEITC has been shown to increase the sensitivity of breast cancer cells to radiotherapy and Adriamycin (doxorubicin). Lutein has been linked to potentiate the effect of taxane chemotherapy drugs Taxol (paclitaxel) and Taxotere (docetaxel) in breast cancer cells.1

The watercress compound kaempferol has been shown to reduce the degree of heart and kidney damage caused by Adriamycin in rat chemotherapy models. Eating watercress daily has been shown to significantly reduce DNA damage to blood cells, which is an essential trigger in cancer development.1

Watercress should be eaten raw rather than cooked to obtain the most potent anti-cancer effects.

