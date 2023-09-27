LIQWID® a brand of LeftsnRights, Inc.: LIQWID: Revolutionizing Digital Advertising with Content-Centric Solutions

Unveiling the Future: Content-Centric Advertising

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / LIQWID, a pioneer in the digital advertising industry, is set to transform the landscape with its groundbreaking approach to high-impact ads at scale. In an era dominated by standard ad sizes, LIQWID's innovative solution aims to redefine the user experience for both publishers and advertisers.

Magazine-Style Full-Page Adaptive Ad (Rich-Media / Video)

Imagine delivering an ad experience reminiscent of flipping through a glossy magazine. LIQWID's magazine-style full-page ad does just that. This format automatically shifts the content page to the left side, creating a captivating ad experience.

The Legacy of Standard Ad Sizes: The digital advertising ecosystem has long relied on standard ad sizes, a method initially introduced in the early 2000s to facilitate the widespread distribution of ads across diverse websites. This approach gained popularity for its simplicity, enabling advertisers to deliver their ads across various websites without the need for customized creative. However, the convenience of standard ad sizes came with a hidden cost - their limitations negatively impacted the effectiveness of digital advertising.

The Value of Content-Centric Advertising: Traditional media has long embraced an approach where ad footprints are defined in relation to the available content dimension. This ensures a harmonious coexistence between advertising and content, as seen in formats such as "full-page" or "half-page" ads in TV, billboards, magazines, and newspapers. However, this approach had been notably absent in the digital advertising realm.

Empowering Advertisers and Publishers With LIQWID: LIQWID arrives as a revolutionary solution, liberating advertisers and publishers from the confines of standard ad sizes. LIQWID allows ads of varying sizes to be seamlessly displayed on diverse screens and content without sacrificing scalability. Advertisers are no longer burdened with the task of convincing numerous publishers to customize their websites for each campaign. LIQWID effortlessly accommodates any custom ad format for each specific website, eliminating the need for coding or programming. This empowerment enables agencies to craft original and innovative ad formats that can be effortlessly distributed at scale.

Unleash Creative Potential: With LIQWID, creative possibilities abound. Advertisers can craft their ad formats or select from a vast array of pre-implemented formats. When a publisher agrees to run a specific ad format, they can do so without encountering technical barriers and without doing any work. This unlocks new horizons and propels digital advertising into an era characterized by heightened creativity and effectiveness.

Enjoy the Ad Format-Based Delivery: It's time to reimagine digital advertising beyond the constraints of standard ad sizes. LIQWID offers advertisers and publishers the opportunity to break free from these limitations and usher in a new era of content-centric advertising. By embracing Ad Format logic, the digital advertising ecosystem can evolve to deliver ads that maximize impact, coexist harmoniously with content, and provide unparalleled value to all stakeholders, including publishers, advertisers, and viewers.

