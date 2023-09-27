Apiture Recognized Among North Carolina's "Great Tech Places to Work" in 2023 NC TECH Awards

Digital banking provider also named a finalist in the "Fintech/Insurtech of the Year" category

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, has been named a winner in the "Great Tech Places to Work" category by the NC TECH Awards and is a finalist for the "Fintech/Insurtech of the Year" award. The awards program, presented by NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association) , is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth, and leadership in the tech sector.

Apiture was recognized for its outstanding company culture and continued innovation in the digital banking industry. The company provides consumer and business banking solutions to more than 300 banks and credit unions throughout the United States. Headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, Apiture has more than 150 employees in North Carolina and 360 employees nationwide.

"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations, and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a winner and finalist this year, Apiture has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.

"We're thrilled to be named one of North Carolina's 'Great Tech Places to Work' and to be shortlisted for the 'Fintech/Insurtech of the Year' award," said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock. "These selections are a testament to the positive, hardworking culture we've developed and to our focus on developing innovative digital banking solutions for financial institutions across the country. This recognition would not be possible without the outstanding work of the entire Apiture team and their commitment to building exceptional customer experiences."

The recognition comes on the heels of several exciting partnerships and product developments Apiture has announced this year. Recent company milestones include the introduction of family banking through a partnership with Greenlight, the launch of Business Insights through an integration with Monit, and the addition of Data Direct to Apiture's Data Intelligence solution.

The full slate of NC TECH Awards winners will be announced on November 1.

About Apiture:

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com .

About NC TECH

NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org .

Apiture Media Contact:

Josh Eichenbaum

Caliber Corporate Advisers

josh@calibercorporateadvisers.com

NC TECH Media Contact:

Rachel Kennedy

rachel@nctech.org

919.856.0393

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787182/apiture-recognized-among-north-carolinas-great-tech-places-to-work-in-2023-nc-tech-awards