Star Alliance International Corp. confirms that AIEnglishOTG is launching its AI Program that will go across 48 countries in Q4' 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL), ("Star or the Company") has agreed to acquire 51% of AIEnglishOTG LLC.

Star Alliance is proud to announce that it has opened an IT division specializing in artificial intelligence technologies (AI) and fintech programs. AIEnglishOTG is STAR's first AI technology company bringing its revolutionary AI technology for learning the English language across the globe.

The global market size for English language instruction is currently $59.6B and estimated to be $191 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate of 18.3%.) It is projected that 45% of the market growth is originating from the Asian Pacific region where AIEnglish is poised to launch. The Digital English learning market accounts for USD $14.37 billion and the growth momentum of the market will accelerate by 16.78% during the next twelve months.

Richard Carey, Chairman and President of STAR stated: "This revolutionary technology is both unique and way ahead of any other English learning programs. Although, Star continues to grow its core gold mining business and mining technology, we will continue to add other growth opportunities where it makes sense to the Company and its shareholders. We will always strive to enhance the value of our Company and increase shareholder value."

Mark Emerson CEO of AIEnglishOTG: stated, "Our AI tech is ahead of the curve and unmatched by any significant competitor. I have spent 22 years in this industry and right now I see the biggest market shift we have ever seen in history. Today English language learners are shifting away from classroom learning, and toward personal device learning using AI - especially in foreign countries. Our AI for learning the English language is fully developed and ready for viral sharing across 48 Asian countries and 21 Latin American countries beginning in Q4'23.

The single biggest issue in English language learning today is lack of quality one-on-one instruction from a teacher. To meet that market shift we have developed breakthrough artificial intelligence capabilities that are the ultimate 'Super Teacher'. Our AI is engineered to be scalable across the entire globe and provides native language translation in 60+ languages and attacks the global market and its 3 billion people trying to learn English."

Mr. Emerson is an award-winning technology executive with 22 years experience in English language technology. Emerson originally led the restructuring of Ellis Inc., an English-language technology company that was publicly listed at the time. After building Ellis to renewed strength, he sold it to Pearson Education, the largest education company in the world. Emerson then served as VP of International Digital English at Pearson Education for eight years where he further strengthened his network and his expertise in global product distribution. Mr. Emerson has rare and invaluable knowledge of how English language instruction products are used globally.

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

