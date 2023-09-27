DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce its unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Financial Highlights: -- Revenue for the period decreased to GBP56,417 (H1 2022: GBP138,888) -- Loss for the period from continuing operations decreased to GBP104,247 (H1 2022: loss of GBP1,284,830). -- Loss per share of 0.06 pence (H1 2022: loss per share of 0.74 pence). -- As at 30 June 2023, cash and cash equivalents, amounted to GBP608,355 (H1 2022: GBP1,143,906). -- Net fair value gain on financial assets of GBP109,197 as at 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: GBP162,784). -- Available for sale financial assets at fair value through profit or loss increased to GBP2.21m at 30 June 2023 (FY 2022: GBP2.14m). -- Total other current assets (Cryptocurrencies, tokens and rights to future tokens) held at GBP1,071,553 as at 30 June 2023 (FY2022: GBP1,002,159). -- No dividends were paid or recommended to be paid during the period. Corporate Highlights: -- Successful completion of Subscription and Placing in the Company raising GBP258,150, including Directors' participation of GBP100,500, specifically for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures within the Company's investment portfolio. -- Aquisition of Tokenomi Web3 advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi. Cost of acquisition GBP116,500 of which GBP19,000 paid in cash and GBP97,500 satisfied through the issue of 3.25m new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3.0 pence per share (post reporting date). -- Conversion into ordinary A shares of principal and interest of the GBP200,000 convertible loan made to UK-registered Greengage Global Holding Ltd ("Greengage") in September 2021 by Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin"). -- Subscription for new shares in Greengage by Seedcoin of GBP25,000. Post Period End Highlights: -- Investment and advisory portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. unveiled its new Web3 software product 'Bastion', an open source, modular wallet and Software Development Kit. -- Coinsilium signs a Master Collaboration Agreement with global lifestyle fashion company Blvck Limited ("BLVCK Paris") to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. -- Coinsilium cornerstones funding round for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG with Convertible Loan Agreement of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m and Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

DIRECTORS' STATEMENT

The Company ended the period under review with over GBP0.6m cash at bank and GBP1,071,553 in other current assets including Cryptocurrencies, tokens and rights to future tokens.

The digital asset markets have recovered significantly since the start of the period, which has had a markedly positive impact on the Company's cryptocurrency holdings as the loss from continuing operations decreased to GBP104,247 from a loss of GBP1,284,830 in H1 2022.

Whilst the cryptocurrency markets remained highly volatile during the period, overall prices continued to improve, with Bitcoin and Ether ending the period up 85% and 60% respectively from their 2022 year-end lows.

Throughout the period, Coinsilium continued to make solid operational progress across its investment and advisory activities. In April 2023 we announced a successful Subscription and Placing in the Company of GBP258,150 including Directors' participation of GBP100,500. The funds raised are predominantly for investment purposes for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures within the Company's investment portfolio.

Notably, in May 2023 we reported the completion of the acquisition of Tokenomi's Web3 advisory services business interests, thus scaling up and further developing our Advisory Service capabilities, as a revenue generating adjunct to Coinsilium's investment and venture building activities.

We were also pleased to report in June 2023 a follow-on investment in Greengage and the conversion of the principal and interest of our GBP200,000 convertible loan notes. Greengage's latest funding round, at a valuation of GBP30m, represents a 9.9% higher valuation than the initial round during which Coinsilium invested in 2021.

Post period, we announced several exciting developments including the unveiling of portfolio company Indorse's new Web3 software product, 'Bastion', an open source, modular wallet and Software Development Kit, the signing of a new Master collaboration agreement with global lifestyle brand BLVCK Paris and a Convertible Loan and Option Agreement with AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG.

Subscription and Placing

On 21 April 2023, Coinsilium announced that it had raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses including Directors' participation of GBP100,500, via a company share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no-par value at a price of 1.5 pence per share from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. The funds raised are predominantly to be used for investment purposes and specifically for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures of the Company's portfolio. Each Placing Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the admission of the Placing Shares.

Acquisitions and Investments

Tokenomi Advisory Service Acquisition

On 14 March 2023 Coinsilium announced that the Company had entered into Heads of Terms with Tokenomi, a blockchain and Web3 advisory services firm established in 2017, and with its owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, to acquire the advisory service business and certain intellectual property assets of Tokenomi. On 19 May 2023 the Company reported that the acquisition of the Tokenomi business had completed and that Tokenomi's owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, has joined Coinsilium's Advisory Team. Furthermore, that Tokenomi's advisory client book had increased to seven retained Web3 blockchain project clients. With the addition of these new agreements, based on the agreed terms, projected revenues from all signed Tokenomi advisory service agreements as at the date of completion can be expected to reach up to USD1,268,400 (GBP1,018,005) over the subsequent 12 to 24 months, subject to those clients successfully completing their Token Generating Events ("TGE"'s) within this period. Investors should note that projected revenues are principally success based and contingent on the successful completion of a project client's TGE or public token sale. The TGEs are generally expected to occur during the course of 2024, with a proportion of success fees, in certain cases, to be received over a subsequent 12 month vesting period. The timing of these events is usually contingent on conducive market conditions. In the event of any deterioration in market conditions, the TGEs may be subject to delays or postponement which would in turn impact on the timeline and projected revenue flows.

The Consideration for the acquisition of the Tokenomi business was GBP116,500, of which GBP19,000 was paid in cash and GBP97,500 payable through the future issue of 3.25m Shares in the Company at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, with a follow on further 6-month orderly market arrangement.

Greengage Global Holdings Loan conversion and Investment

On 15 June 2023 we reported that Coinsilium investment portfolio company Greengage announced that it had raised over GBP1m at a GBP30m valuation intended to be the first tranche in a GBP5m fundraising program.

At the same time, Greengage triggered the conversion of noteholders' convertible loan notes into ordinary A shares. With the conversion of the principal and interest of the GBP200,000 Loan Notes, Coinsilium received a total of 11,094 Greengage A Shares: 10,395 A Shares from the conversion of the principal and 699 A Shares from the conversion of the interest accrued over the period (GBP16,821.92) at 5% per annum. In accordance with the terms of the loan notes instrument of 30 June 2021, the conversion price for the principal amount is GBP19.24 per share, calculated on the basis of a 20% discount on the full price of GBP24.05 per share which is the price applied to the conversion of accrued interest.

Based on the 11,094 A Shares resulting from this conversion, Coinsilium will receive 7,510 Warrants to subscribe to Greengage shares at an exercise price of GBP28.87 per share, at a valuation of GBP36m and valid for two years.

