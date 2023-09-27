

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUNPHARMA, 524715), Wednesday announced the launch of Winlevi, an androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of acne vulgaris, in Canada.



This topical solution is recommended for patients 12 years of age and is thought to reduce the effects of acne hormones on the skin by disrupting the androgen cascade.



The company noted that the exact way that WINLEVI works is unknown, and it aims to inhibit the effects of androgen receptors in cells of the sebaceous glands to help reduce sebum production and inflammatory cytokines.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken