Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.09.2023 | 15:58
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: CORRECTION: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

Please disregard previous marketplace announcement



New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 29 September 2023. The new shares are issued due
to employees' warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061277977   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Monsenso     
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 30,502,111 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             62,112 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  30,564,323 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 0.22     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196095      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MONSO      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.