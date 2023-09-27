First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 September 2023. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 30,502,111 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 62,112 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 30,564,323 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 0.22 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S