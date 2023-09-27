Axiros North America, Inc.: Cleveland Broadband Selects Axiros Axess 5 Software for Advanced Gigabit Internet Service

Axiros AXESS 5 Leads the Telecommunications Industry in TR-069, T-369, USP and IoT Solutions

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Telecommunications software leader Axiros North America, Inc. is pleased to announce Cleveland Broadband has selected its Axiros AXESS 5 Remote Device Management and Provisioning Platform to automate and centralize the management and monitoring of Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) deployed throughout the company's service area for the delivery of high-speed internet.

"Our Gigabit Fiber Optic internet service delivers broadband to a growing number of customers in the Cleveland area," said Mark McGuiness, President of Cleveland Broadband. "Automated provisioning, proactive monitoring and incredible scaling capacity were all important factors in our decision. Axiros AXESS 5 is simply the gold standard," McGuiness added, "which is what our market deserves."

The Axiros AXESS 5 Platform integrates world-class orchestration of onboarding, provisioning, management and monitoring with the ability to perform critical onboarding, provisioning and orchestrated multiprotocol operations for myriad technologies, including those involving Broadband Forum-compliant TR-069 clients, Universal Service Platform (USP) TR-369 agents, and others.

In FTTx business applications such as those providing Cleveland Broadband's Fiber Optic Internet offerings, Axiros AXESS 5 provides provisioning of complex service, quality of experience management and ongoing upgradability due to continuous evolution of features, security and extensibility.

Other AXESS 5 features include:

Zero-Touch Provisioning

Support for Kubernetes deployments on-premises and on various cloud providers

KPI Monitoring for troubleshooting and QoE monitoring

Customer self-service portal support

Schedulable mass operations with intelligent load distribution

Powerful workflow engine for multi-step workflows to enable valuable services and advanced management

Full Multi-Tenancy capabilities to easily separate different device or user groups

Fully Customizable Administrative Frontends and dedicated Customer Self-Service Portal

Embedded email, syslog, REST, SOAP, Kafka and JMS clients

"We are very proud to have been selected by Cleveland Broadband for its growing fiber optic internet service delivery," stated Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Axiros North America, Inc. "Cleveland Broadband represents the best of a growing marketplace of fiber-focused, customer service-driven Internet Service Providers."

ABOUT AXIROS

Axiros is a world leader in the innovation and development of award-winning multiprotocol enterprise device management software solutions for telecommunications, cable broadband, Internet of Things (IoT), satellite ISP and In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) clients. Axiros North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Axiros GmbH, Germany, specializes in the delivery of Axiros applications in powerful, managed cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) programs for premium communications network operators and partners. To learn more about Axiros, visit www.axiros.com.

ABOUT CLEVELAND BROADBAND

Cleveland Broadband is a fiber-based Gigabit Internet Service Provider headquartered in Downtown Cleveland. Its mission is to bring the fastest, most reliable internet service with the industry's best customer service to the residents of Cleveland. To learn more, visit clevelandbroadband.com.

