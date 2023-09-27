What's a Press Release Boilerplate? ACCESSWIRE Explains

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands the importance of using a proper press release format when crafting a campaign.

Everything from the press release headline to the boilerplate plays a vital role in creating and distributing a newsworthy campaign that addresses the information readers and the media want.

The boilerplate, in particular, provides a brief company description and allows brands to share additional details about their organization.

"Though it's located at the end of a press release, the boilerplate is essential for an online news release. Without it, it's incomplete," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "A press release boilerplate is a condensed 'About Us' section that covers the basics of a company including who they are, what they do, the services/products they offer and their mission."

When companies write or refresh their press release boilerplate, ACCESSWIRE suggests they keep the following in mind:

Keep the content to around 100 words.

Infuse key search engine optimization (SEO) keywords into the text.

Include recent awards/accolades that highlight credibility.

To learn more about the basics of a press release boilerplate and for a free, customizable template, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787738/whats-a-press-release-boilerplate-accesswire-explains