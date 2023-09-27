Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27
[27.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|7,276,951.00
|USD
|0
|44,084,330.62
|6.0581
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,034,940.00
|EUR
|0
|16,710,882.97
|5.5062
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,635,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,823,965.85
|8.1589
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|824,976.00
|GBP
|0
|6,091,919.35
|7.3844
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|27.09.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,523,509.39
|98.9224