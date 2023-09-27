Cedars Cancer Foundation: MEDIA ADVISORY: October 15 Running and Walking Races in TMR Raise Money for Revolutionary Research Into the Early Detection of Gynecological Cancers

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / The 8th annual Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in the Town of Mount-Royal.

This fun and colourful event is the signature annual fundraiser for the Dagenais Joly-Smith Fund. All proceeds support The DOvEEgene Project, which, under the leadership of renowned gynecological oncologist Dr. Lucy Gilbert, has developed a revolutionary new genomic test to detect ovarian and endometrial cancers as early as stage 1.

Event Details

Organized by the The Cedars Cancer Foundation, the Cedars Run for Ovarian Cancer brings together families, friends, hospital employees, cancer patients, and cancer survivors, who walk or run and raise funds to help the fight against ovarian cancer, in the spirit of event founder Dominique Dagenais - an ovarian cancer survivor who was an avid runner and walker herself.

Participants can register for a 2km run/walk, a timed 5km run/walk, or a timed 10km run.

Team participants often coordinate outfits and accessories, which provides great visuals for TV and print media.

The runner with the fastest time in the 10km category will be awarded with the Dr. Kris Jardon Memorial Trophy. This commemorative prize was created in memory of Dr. Kris Jardon, a skilled surgeon and compassionate gynecologic oncology physician who passed away from cancer in early 2021 and who had participated in this event since its conception.

DATE: Sunday, October 15, 2023 (rain or shine)

TIME: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PLACE: Danyluk Park, in the Town of Mount-Royal

CONTACT: Michèle LaForest (514-970-9617 or michele.laforest@communicationsavenue.com )

INFO: Visit www.ovarianrun.ca for more details.

Interviews

If you are interested in interviewing Dominique Dagenais, a Cedars Cancer Foundation representative, or a member of The DOvEEgene Project team, please contact Michèle LaForest.

About the Cedars Cancer Foundation

The Cedars Cancer Foundation (Cedars) is a charitable organization that aims to ease the pain and suffering of those touched by cancer, including pediatric, adolescent, young adult and adult patients treated at the MUHC. Cedars supports the hospital's Cancer Centre, which bears its name, as well as the Cancer Research Program of the Research Institute of the MUHC. Cedars is also a founding partner of the Rossy Cancer Network, which brings together McGill University and its teaching hospitals to improve the quality of every patient's experience and care outcome.

