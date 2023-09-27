MGO Global Celebrates Fourth Anniversary of The Messi Store

Marks Milestone with Leo Messi Photo Shoot at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami

MIAMI, FL and LONDON, UK and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today commemorated the fourth anniversary of the launch of TheMessiStore.com, a source for the official premium lifestyle brand of soccer legend Leo Messi.

Unveiled on September 25, 2019, The Messi Store features a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares that are inspired by Messi's personal and trend-setting fashion sense - both on and off the pitch - and designed by MGO's Chief Design Officer Ginny Hilfiger.

To mark the celebration, last week the team from MGO Global joined Messi at DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, Florida, home to Major League Soccer team Inter Miami CF, for a high fashion photo shoot showcasing The Messi Store's latest "Messi Green" capsule collection, scheduled for release next month.

Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, stated, "We are very proud to be celebrating the fourth anniversary of the creation and launch of The Messi Store and the fourth year of MGO Global's exciting business collaboration with Leo. Since day one, MGO has striven to craft high quality apparel and products for The Messi Store that extend and amplify Leo's values, vision and uncompromising sportsmanship that have distinguished him as one of the greatest of all time."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of three business units: MGOTeam1 which operates the The Messi Store, offering a premium line of functional and sporty casual wear, accessories and homewares inspired by legendary pro soccer player Leo Messi and created by Ginny Hilfiger, our co-founder and chief design officer; Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, AI-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and The Messi Brand and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and perpetuating the Company's licensing rights with Leo Messi Management and other licensors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

