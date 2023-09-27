ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Retired Pentagon Brigadier General Max J. Stitzer, U.S Air Force, to Advisory Board

Executive military leader specializing in organizational planning and operations brings decades of deep experience in managing roles, missions, and capabilities to the ThroughPut Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc ., the Industrial Supply Chain AI pioneer, today announced the addition of retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Max J. Stitzer to its Board of Advisors. Brig. Gen. Stitzer, a well-respected and highly-decorated officer, who most recently served as Deputy to the Director of the Air Staff Headquarters of the United States Air Force; and Principal Deputy Director for Logistics, The Joint Staff at the Pentagon. As part of the role, he coordinated and integrated policy, strategy, resources, processes, and cross-functional issues for the Air Staff. Being the senior Air Force Reserve officer on the staff, General Stitzer represented Air Force Reserve equities in the Air Force's Total Force Continuum effort, and has gathered invaluable expertise across all levels of the Reserve of the Air Force, as well as in the Air Force Reserve Command - a force of over 70,000 reserve airmen who serve in operational missions across the globe.



With ongoing supply chain disruptions and the ensuing shortages in several sectors continuing to present defense capacity challenges, U.S. Department of Defense organizations are evaluating supply chain technologies that accelerate equipment readiness. ThroughPut's AI-driven approach bridges the gap between the base level and enterprise level of maintenance and procurement, in order to make existing materiel more accessible within the extended Department of Defense.

"General Stitzer was the first leader to advocate for our dual-use capabilities within the US Air Force and greater Department of Defense. Over the last two years, his Total Force network has broadened our own understanding of defense supply chains and operations, while we have reciprocated with sharing our know-how in leveraging existing supply chain data to improve Aircraft Availability and Mission Capability Rates. We are honored to be working with Gen. Stitzer towards enabling ThroughPut.ai access to the frontlines, now at an unprecedented scale," stated Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut.ai

"I am humbled to have been chosen to be a Member of ThroughPut Inc.'s Board of Advisors," added General Stitzer. "I am very excited to work with ThroughPut's team of AI and supply chain experts in finding solutions to business, logistics, and military challenges as they look to transform bottlenecks into opportunities for increased margin, sustainment and growth. ThroughPut is not only leveraging Artificial Intelligence but also democratizing it across organizations to find solutions to relentless supply chain challenges both today and into the future." he added.

Brigadier General Max Stitzer's distinguished military career included decades of experience spanning across influential government projects, during which time he has won numerous awards, accolades, and decorations. Having graduated in Science and Logistics Management at Weber State University, Ogden, Utah, General Stitzer followed up with a Master's Degree in Aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach, Florida, complementing his three decades of national service helping him earned promotions every few years. Brigadier General Stitzer has accumulated a vast majority of his experience in logistics and maintenance support, which will prove instrumental in supporting ThroughPut.AI and the next phase of his career growth.

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that extends visibility into actionability by tapping into existing data to accelerate sustainable material flow, free-cash-flow, logistics distribution and higher OTIFs. ThroughPut puts operational improvements on autopilot to optimize costs, reduce CO2 emissions and grow efficiencies across end-to-end value chains. By way of ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Orchestration software that sits on top of existing data architectures, ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain more than 5-times faster than leading contemporary solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

