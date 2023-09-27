Hunden Partners: Rob Hunden Presents on Funding Mixed-Use Districts at International City/County Management Association Conference

Development consultant discusses transforming communities through impactful placemaking

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Rob Hunden, President and CEO of Hunden Partners (Hunden), a full-service, national real estate advisory practice, will present at the 2023 International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Conference. Hunden's offering, "Studying Major Venue Projects & Funding Them with Place-changing Mixed-use Districts," will showcase how to transform real estate development from idea to reality. The annual conference takes place this year at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, from September 30-October 4.

Rob Hunden, CEO, Hunden Partners

Rob Hunden, President and CEO of Hunden Partners, will present at the 2023 International City/County Management Association (ICMA) conference.

"ICMA's goals of creating and sustaining thriving communities throughout the world align perfectly with Hunden Partners' emphasis on improving people's quality of life through our real estate placemaking advisory work," says Hunden. "We look forward to sharing the key ingredients for funding successful mixed-used districts."

Focusing primarily on event and sports venues, Hunden will share case studies of successful placemaking of mixed-use developments and discuss the financing methods used to complete the projects. From market and financial analysis, to financing solutions for major public-private projects to attracting qualified developers, process is key.

"Mixed-use districts, especially those with major event venues as anchors, have so much opportunity to bring new life to a community. What is most important is to understand the process to successfully tackle place-changing projects, using feasibility studies, impact analysis, financing strategies and developer selection. Conference attendees will learn a step-by-step approach to create and fund successful mixed-use districts," says Hunden.

Rob Hunden's presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 2, from 1:30-2:00 p.m. in Exhibit Halls 1-3: Product Theater A. For more information on this year's conference, please visit ICMA 2023.

##

About Hunden Partners??

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects.?

In addition, Hunden also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities and private developers. Mr. Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world.?

For more information, please visit: https://hunden.com??

Contact Information

Laura Sportiello

Vice President, Business Development

laura@hunden.com

312-643-2500

SOURCE: Hunden Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787815/rob-hunden-presents-on-funding-mixed-use-districts-at-international-citycounty-management-association-conference