Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
WKN: A2JSR1 | ISIN: US8760301072 | Ticker-Symbol: COY
ACCESSWIRE
27.09.2023 | 17:02
98 Leser
Tapestry, Inc.: Go Behind the Scenes at Tapestry's North America Store Manager & Leader Conferences

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

We're committed to supporting our retail teams and celebrating their passion for our brands. At our Store Manager and Store Leader Conferences, associates come together to take part in leadership team planning sessions, workshops, and awards ceremonies to recognize the accomplishments of our colleagues. Check out the photos to learn about what happened at our recent North American conferences with the Coach, kate spade new york, and Stuart Weitzman teams.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787813/go-behind-the-scenes-at-tapestrys-north-america-store-manager-leader-conferences

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
