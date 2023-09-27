Make Community: World Renowned Maker Faire Bay Area Relaunches in October at Historic Mare Island

A Bay Area original is returning this fall and promises to be a blast!

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / The countdown has begun for Maker Faire Bay Area's relaunch on the historic waterfront at Mare Island in Vallejo this October. Dubbed "The Greatest Show and Tell on Earth," Maker Faire Bay Area will be held over two full weekends, Friday-Sunday, October 13th-15th and the 20th-22nd. A family-oriented showcase of cool projects, hands-on activities, and interactive exhibits, Maker Faire is the intersection of science, art, engineering, and overall creativity. It will feature rockets, combat robots, drones, cosplay, wearable electronics, large fire art, biohacking, and plastics recycling technology.

Starting in San Mateo in 2006, Maker Faire had a successful run through 2019, with large crowds coming out to enjoy the incredible celebration of creativity and ingenuity. A one-of-a-kind event, Maker Faire Bay Area sparked a worldwide maker movement that inspired young and old to become makers and led to Maker Faires in hundreds of locations worldwide.

"I have been asked by so many people about Maker Faire Bay Area that I am glad to say that we are planning a new edition of Maker Faire Bay Area at Mare Island this Fall," said Dale Dougherty, Founder and President of Make: magazine and Maker Faire. "We hope that many of those who enjoyed Maker Faire in the past will come to Mare Island, but we also want to invite all those who have never experienced Maker Faire to come."

Maker Faire Bay Area will take place along the historic Mare Island waterfront, a long stretch of waterfront on the Napa River adorned with buildings that were once part of the naval shipyard, the first Navy base on the West Coast. The event will pay homage to the venue's history with a nautical theme and inclusion of a treasure map for kids of all ages to explore various hands-on activities and "make and takes." A large building called the Foundry will be filled with robotic couture, kinetic sculpture, and unusual art installations, and as usual, Maker Faire will have several awe-inspiring fire sculptures, art cars, mobile robots, and bands will be along the esplanade.

This year, we're bringing back some beloved favorites, including Adam Savage's Sunday Sermon, Eepy Birds Coka, and Mentos, a healthy dose of Art from the Burning Man community, but also showcasing new exhibits, activities, and partnerships. Each day will feature a parade of makers and their machines at 4 p.m. A full lineup of exhibits can be seen here.

"Young kids who grew up going to Maker Faire tell me how it inspired them to get involved in science and technology," said Dougherty. "Now they are developing new products and solving tough problems at work because it was something that they learned to do as makers," said Dougherty, who also publishes Make: Magazine, a DIY technology quarterly that is the bible of maker know-how.

