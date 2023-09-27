Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 27

27 September 2023

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

On 25 September 2023 Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Hill, was granted an award of nominally priced options of £0.05, over 36,697 ordinary shares of £0.05, under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP").

The award will ordinarily vest and become exercisable as from 31 July 2026, subject to the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions are met. Dividend equivalents will also be awarded, which will accrue during the performance period and for two years after the award vests. Once exercisable, an award shall ordinarily remain exercisable until the eve of the tenth anniversary of the grant date of the award. No consideration was paid for the grant of the award and consideration of £0.05 per share is due on the exercise of the award. The award was made based on a share price of £21.80.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gavin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer and PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford Instruments plc b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Options to acquire ordinary shares of £0.05 each in Oxford Instruments plc

GB0006650450 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nominally priced options of £0.05 under the Oxford Instruments plc Long Term Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 36,697 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 36,697 N/A N/A e) Date of the transaction 25 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448