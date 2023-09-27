Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") announces that the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and corresponding management discussion and analysis have been amended, restated and refiled to reflect deferral agreements the Company has entered into with certain vendors effective June 30, 2023. An aggregate of $4,103,308 has been deferred and shall become due and payable 12 months and a day after receipt by the Company of a written request for payment, provided no such request can be made for a period of 12 months from the date of the deferral agreement. All other information in the financial statements and MD&A remains the same.

Please refer to the Company's financial statements and Management Discussion & Analysis in its entirety, available under Justera Health's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver that sell the Naturevan brand, as well as a carefully curated range of offerings from other companies within the wellness and holistic industry. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

