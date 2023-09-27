NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neste (231/23)

The Board of Directors of Neste has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.25 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.51 per share (second instalment of the ordinary dividend of EUR 1.02 per share). The Ex-date is September 28, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Neste (NESTE) because there were no open positions. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1168059