Monumental Sports & Entertainment Opens 2023-2024 Season Bringing on Board Nisum as Key Technology Development Partner

Nisum Will Provide Strategic and Tactical IT Services and Solutions to Deliver Cutting-Edge Experiences and Engagement for the Sport Giant's Universe of Fans, Partners and Stakeholders

BREA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / In a game-changing strategic collaboration, Nisum, a leading global technology consulting firm, joins forces with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), America's leading sports and entertainment family known for its seven sports teams, including the NBA Washington Wizards, WNBA Washington Mystics, and NHL Washington Capitals, five state-of-the-art venues, and global ventures.

With this partnership, Nisum stands alongside renowned industry giants and MSE partners like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Alibaba, Capital One, Giant Food, and more. Nisum and MSE's alliance unites two powerhouse organizations with the common vision of leveraging best-in-class technology to create exceptional sporting experiences and lasting memories for fans, stakeholders, and partners in the Monumental Sports & Entertainment universe. To achieve this vision, Nisum will be a key partner in supporting MSE's strategic IT initiatives by bringing decades of expertise in digital engineering, custom software development, data-led strategy and insights, and agile delivery.

"This partnership with Nisum is another significant step in making Monumental one of the premier sports ecosystems in the country, delivering a series of amazing, connected experiences for our fans. We are proud to add Nisum to our strong network of partners, augmenting this top-tier group with their technical expertise, strategic leadership, and high-quality delivery from a global workforce," said Adam Heintz, Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence at MSE.

"The heart of Nisum's work is to power life's amazing moments with the best technology. There is no better opportunity to do that than through the connectivity and bonds people create through a shared love of sports. Nisum is very excited to join the Monumental family and create memorable experiences for millions of fans," expressed Tina Wung, Nisum's Vice President of Growth Marketing and Revenue.

The sports industry is quickly leveraging the new possibilities created from emerging technology and digital innovation, including deeper and more personalized connections with fans, connected venues providing seamless omnichannel experiences, and virtual engagement exporting the in-stadium magic to broader fan bases. Monumental and Nisum are proud to partner together as leaders of transformation in the sports and entertainment world.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

One of America's leading sports and entertainment families. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people.

About Nisum

A global digital consulting firm based in Silicon Valley. With a talented workforce of over 2,000 professionals spanning North America, Latin America, India, and Pakistan, Nisum leverages over 20 years of expertise in digital strategy and engineering, data-driven insights and analytics, blockchain solutions, customer-centric experiences, business agility, and software development. Serving as a trusted consultant to various top Fortune 500 companies.

