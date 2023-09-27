Nutrition21 Expands Its nooLVL Functional Ingredient Into the Brain Health Space With Unique Scientifically Substantiated Cognitive Claims

The multi-study, patented ingredient delivers experiential benefits for cognitive performance.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Nutrition21 LLC ("Nutrition21") an Everwell Health Company, and a leader in clinically-studied branded ingredients, announced today the launch of its nootropic ingredient nooLVL® into the cognitive health space. The unique patented complex of nooLVL is non-stimulant and provides multiple cognitive benefits, including focus, concentration, improved memory, and energy.

The results of nooLVL in two double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical studies(1,2) conducted with healthy adults in the United States demonstrated:

Improved cognitive function even under high mental and cognitive demands

Improvements in visual attention and information processing

Enhanced accuracy

Fast action - working in just 15 minutes, as a non-stimulant to enhance energy

The Bonded Arginine Silicate in nooLVL is a highly bioavailable, long-lasting form of arginine that increases nitric oxide production and blood flow. The increase in nitric oxide supports the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to the brain. This method of action delivers focus you can feel without the potential downsides commonly associated with other cognitive health ingredients or stimulants.

With a neutral taste profile, nooLVL is ideal for powders and stick packs and can be formulated into foods and beverages. The R&D Team at Nutrition21 also offers added value by assisting customers with formulation expertise to help fast-track product development projects.

The cognitive health market continues to grow and includes mental health, mood, and stress as well as enhanced memory, focus, and energy. Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) estimates that sales of brain health supplements in the United States hit $1.2 billion last year-an 8.1% increase over 2021.

"The market has been asking for a non-stimulant solution that really works, and Nutrition21 has developed it. While the Nutrition21 Team originally developed nooLVL as the groundbreaking functional ingredient for the high cognitive demands of the e-sports market, it became apparent that a much wider consumer market could benefit by using it. Everyone ranging from students to parents, professionals, and athletes can benefit from using nooLVL," said Joe Weiss, President, Nutrition21.

About nooLVL®

The Bonded Arginine Silicate in nooLVL is a highly bioavailable, long-lasting form of arginine that increases nitric oxide production and blood flow. The increase in nitric oxide supports the delivery of oxygen and essential nutrients to the brain. The unique patented complex of nooLVL is non-stimulant and provides multiple cognitive benefits, including focus, concentration, improved memory, and energy.

About Nutrition21, LLC

Nutrition21, an Everwell Health company, is an industry-leading developer and marketer of efficacious, high-value, clinically substantiated ingredients for use in dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages. With decades of experience, the company's scientific platform has continued to create unique, patented products that are both safe and clinically effective. To build consumer trust, Nutrition21 ensures product efficacy and safety through a product development process that involves rigorous preclinical and clinical research. The company currently holds more than 50 domestic and international issued and pending patents for its ingredients which support unique claims associated with sports nutrition, weight management, cognitive health, and beauty-from-within, among others.

For more information on Nutrition21visit: www.Nutrition21.com

About Everwell Health Holdings, LLC

Everwell Health aims to help people look, feel and perform their best by advancing the science of safe, convenient, and attainable functional ingredients. Everwell Health enables our partners to win by providing trusted ingredient solutions that help all to look, feel and perform their best. The company adds meaningful value to dietary supplement, food and beverage brands by offering scientifically substantiated functional ingredient solutions. The company is actively focused on business development partnerships across the functional ingredients market.

For more information on Everwell Health, visit: www.Everwellhealth.com

