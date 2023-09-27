Doyon, Limited, LLC: Doyon, Limited Announces the Launch of Doyon Technology Group

FAIRBANKS, AK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Doyon, Limited, an Alaska Native Corporation for the interior, announces the launch of Doyon Technology Group, LLC (doyontechgroup.com), a management company created to oversee the growing portfolio of Doyon's technology companies.

"Doyon, Limited is taking bold steps to expand our holdings in the technology sector," said Julie Mormon, Chief Operating Officer of Doyon, Limited. "We are excited to bring our values, expertise, and commitment to innovation while continuing to honor our heritage and serve our shareholders and communities."Doyon Technology Group (DTG) will be led by Tom Mercer, who currently serves as President and General Manager of both designDATA and Arctic IT, subsidiaries of DTG. "Tom has a proven track record of exceptional leadership," said Mormon. "His vision for growth in the technology sector guides our subsidiaries and enables them to provide cutting-edge solutions."

Subsidiaries of Doyon Technology Group:

designDATA. Established in 1979, designDATA is an IT Managed Services Provider operating out of the Washington, D.C., metro area. It is focused on equipping organizations with scalable solutions that enable teams to do their best work securely. designDATA provides 24/7 tech support, data center and cloud services, robust cybersecurity solutions, exceptional end-user training, and enterprise-level consulting services. Arctic IT. Since 2002, Arctic IT has been committed to building strong relationships and driving innovation by providing cloud solutions for a variety of businesses and government entities. The applications it implements and supports are designed to help organizations empower the communities they serve. Arctic IT Government Solutions. Recently formed, this company will leverage its expertise to provide cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels. Arctic IT Government Solutions will focus on delivering cloud applications and managed services under this new 8(a) organization.

For more information about Doyon Limited's continued expansion into the technology sector and its services, please visit https://doyontechgroup.com.

About Doyon, Limited

Headquartered in Fairbanks, Doyon, Limited has more than 20,400 shareholders and was established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has subsidiaries in oilfield services, government contracting, and tourism, and is also the largest private landowner in Alaska and one of the largest in North America. Its mission is to continually enhance its position as a financially strong Native corporation in order to promote the economic and social well-being of its shareholders and future shareholders, to strengthen its Native way of life, and to protect and enhance its land and resources. For more information, visit doyon.com.

