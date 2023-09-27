WorkBoard extends GenAI capabilities across its broader strategy execution offering

WorkBoard, the leader in enterprise strategy execution, proudly announces its participation in the Workday AI Marketplace early adopter program.

The Workday Marketplace brings the best of Workday and partners' AI solutions together in one place to make it easier for companies to find trustworthy AI solutions. The marketplace will feature AI and ML apps that meet Workday's trust standards, and which integrate with Workday data via APIs or are built through Workday Extend using Workday-trained large language models.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the Workday AI Marketplace as a centralized place where Workday customers can find cutting edge AI and ML apps that they know they can trust," said Sayan Chakraborty, co-President, Workday. "Our early adopter partners are building some of the most innovative solutions on the market today and they're doing it in a way that is aligned with our Workday's Responsible AI principles. Together with these partners, and many more partners to come, we're making it easy for our customers to future-proof their businesses."

Deidre Paknad, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkBoard, said, "WorkBoard is delighted to be one of the inaugural partners in this initiative, which will help companies quickly and confidently adopt GenAI to improve organization, team, and individual performance. Trust assurance removes a barrier for enterprises that want to take fast, full advantage of the performance, productivity and learning gains of AI and ML in solutions like WorkBoard's and Workday's."

WorkBoard's Latest GenAI Capabilities Save Time and Improve Decisions

WorkBoard unveiled its OKR Co-Author with embedded GenAI in May 2023 to help teams define and align measurable outcomes quickly using intelligence from company strategy, prior objectives and results, and team retro discussions. Most large enterprises adopted the Objectives Key Results (OKRs) method for strategy alignment and execution during the pandemic to better align and engage distributed teams on transformative strategies; Co-Author makes it much easier for organizations to get the full benefits of OKRs to accelerate their transformation.

Quickly building on its Co-Author momentum, WorkBoard is now extending GenAI across its strategy execution offering to:

Generate status summaries for teams, on scorecards and in monthly business reviews instantaneously in the right voice for different audiences rally the team or report to management.

Cluster, summarize themes, and suggest course of action from team brainstorming and OKR retrospectives and then bring past themes into future discussions.

Help people identify why they're off course and how to close the gap this quarter.

Skip building progress charts and graphs and use chat to generate them instead.

Suggest better ways to phrase or measure objectives and key results.

Use voice and chat to put strategic outcomes, key results, and other information into the platform efficiently.

Along with Co-Author's ability to generate draft OKRs, these new capabilities help organizations rapidly align on business outcomes, focus efforts on the work that matters most, and address execution roadblocks more efficiently.

According to McKinsey, 49% of managerial work done by managers in the middle can be automated with generative AI. Companies rely on these managers to set direction, align efforts, remove roadblocks and report results to achieve company strategies; now with generative AI in the WorkBoard Intelligent Enterprise platform these managers can operate at their most effective and efficient.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard is a leading provider of enterprise strategy execution software, offering organization-wide alignment and accountability to companies across the globe. Intel, VMWare, Renault, AstraZeneca, National Grid, Accenture, 3M, Workday, and many others rely on WorkBoard's platform, playbook, and expertise to drive predictable, profitable strategy execution. More than 15,000 people are certified in WorkBoard's Outcome Mindset Methodology for OKR Coaching and fuel a vibrant community of strategy leaders. The company is funded by Andreessen Horowitz, SoftBank, GGV, Workday Ventures, Intel Ventures, Capitol One Ventures, and others.

McKinsey source: https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/people-and-organizational-performance/our-insights/the-organization-blog/middle-managers-hold-the-key-to-unlock-generative-ai

