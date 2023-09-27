EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 27 September 2023 Travelex announces process to buy back new money notes and stapled ordinary shares Further to each of the announcements published by Travelex on 12 September 2023 and 22 September 2023 regarding the proposed refinancing of its existing senior facilities agreement (the "Refinancing") and the subsequent completion of the Refinancing by its entry into a new senior facility agreement (the "New SFA"), Travelex is pleased to announce that it will shortly be initiating the process to buy back the new money notes issued by Travelex and the ordinary shares of Travelex International Limited ("TIL") which are stapled to such new money notes as referred to in such announcements (the "Proposed Buybacks"). Travelex has raised £90 million under the New SFA and, pursuant to the terms of the New SFA, £12 million of this £90 million has been made available to conduct the proposed Buybacks. Travelex and TIL will shortly be contacting each of the holders of the Sterling new money notes issued by Travelex (the "Sterling Notes") and the ordinary shares of TIL stapled to such Sterling Notes (the "Stapled Ordinary Shares") regarding the Proposed Buybacks, which are anticipated to involve: (1) Travelex repurchasing the Sterling Notes held by each holder of Sterling Notes pro rata to each holder's holding of Sterling Notes; and (2) TIL repurchasing the Stapled Ordinary Shares at par value. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com For other enquiries: Press@travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



