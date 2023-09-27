Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (ARBN 141 335 686) (Besra or the Company) advises that 53,127,907 CDIs are due to be released from mandatory escrow on 8 October 2023.

The CDIs have been subject to ASX imposed escrow since the time the Company was admitted to the Official List.

As required by ASX Listing Rule 2.8.5, Besra will apply for a quotation of the 53,127,907 CDIs within five business days after the end of the escrow date.

The CDIs were issued as follows:

32,500,000 to Gladioli Enterprises Sdn Bhd (12,500,000 CDIs) and Pangaea Resources Ltd (Pangaea) (20,000,000 CDIs) under the Variation of the Sale and Purchase of Shares Agreement.

691,693 to Jon Morda (136,045 CDIs) and an entity associated with John Seton in their capacity as unsecured noteholders under the Noteholder Offer and

19,936,214 issued to Pangaea as a secured creditor under the Restructure.

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr. John Seton, Executive Director of Besra Gold Inc.

Michael Higginson

Company Secretary

Besra Gold Inc

North America

James Hamilton

Investor Relations

Besra Gold Inc.

M: 416-471-4494

E: jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182087