D1g1t Inc.: d1g1t Closes Combined Equity and Venture Debt Financing Round to Continue Expansion of their Leading Wealth Management Platform in the U.S.

Equity Round is led by U.S. based investor MissionOG, with substantial participation of existing investors, as well as new investor and d1g1t client, FigTree Financial; CIBC Innovation Banking provided the Venture Debt facility.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / d1g1t, the leading institutional-grade wealth management platform for Financial Advisors, RIAs, and Multi-Family Offices, today announced that it has closed a combined equity and debt financing round. U.S.-based existing investor MissionOG led the equity investment, which included participation of other top existing institutional investors: CI Financial; National Bank of Canada's venture arm, NA Ventures; U.S./UK VC, Illuminate Financial; and Purpose, as well as existing angel investors. Also participating in the round is new investor FigTree Financial, a leading multi-family office and a d1g1t client. CIBC Innovation Banking, the technology and innovation focused team within Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), led the round's debt facility.

The financing follows d1g1t's continued success, where in a short time it has grown its platform to service thousands of advisors at leading wealth management firms and multi-family offices in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, managing over $200 Billion in Assets. In the last year, d1g1t has been recognized with several awards, including Deloitte's Fast 50, the Best Enterprise Wealth Management Platform in the 2023 Fintech Awards, and the WealthTech 100 as one of the world's most innovative WealthTech companies. d1g1t will leverage the funding to continue its rapid expansion in the U.S., scale operations, as well as continue its R&D investment to expand the platform capabilities and advance product innovation.

"We are excited to close this investment round with the support of an amazing group of leading Fintech investors and strategic partners, which will continue fueling our steady and sustainable growth", said Dr. Dan Rosen , d1g1t's co-Founder and CEO. "Financial advisors have been underserved for too long by their siloed tech stacks. As a result, their capabilities have lagged behind institutional investors. The confidence that our partners have placed in us validates our unique value proposition and highlights our commitment to empower wealth management firms with technology that enhances their high-value human advisory services and sets them apart in their client engagement."

"d1g1t brings true innovation and a unique blend of functionality and usability to its advisor customers," said Andy Newcomb, Managing Partner, MissionOG and d1g1t board member. "The demands and requirements of both advisors and their end customers have become more complex, yet the solutions to address their needs have largely remained stagnant. In response, d1g1t offers a total solution that has proven its ability to service and delight some of the industry's most demanding customers."

Joining d1g1t's investor group this round are CIBC Innovation Banking and, d1g1t's client and partner, FigTree Financial.

"We recognize d1g1t's transformative approach to digital wealth management," said Rob Rosen, Managing Director in CIBC Innovation Banking's Toronto office. "Its sophisticated platform stands out not just for its technological edge, but for how it addresses the nuanced needs of today's financial professionals. We believe in d1g1t's potential to further redefine the industry, and are excited to be a part of their growth trajectory."

"By providing us with a whole new set of capabilities to engage with our clients in real-time and elevate their experience, the d1g1t platform helps us accelerate our growth and establish ourselves as a leading wealth advisor in the region," said Danny Farmer, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of FigTree Financial. "We are very excited to expand our partnership and to continue collaborating with the d1g1t team to bring powerful technology to the forefront of wealth management practice."

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the leading Institutional-grade Wealth Management Platform for Advisors, Multi-family Offices, RIAs, and Broker Dealers. It enables firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. The d1g1t platform was created to transform the patchwork of legacy systems with a single, integrated platform that manages the entire wealth advisory life cycle through a seamless workflow that is highly intuitive and easy-to-use by the entire firm. Much more than a reporting platform, d1g1t equips financial client-facing advisors, back-office teams and senior management with operational efficiencies and powerful intelligence they need in real-time. The company is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise risk and portfolio management systems for many of the world's top investment banks, institutional and wealth managers, hedge funds, and regulators around the world.

For more information visit d1g1t.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About MissionOG

MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. We apply our experience and capabilities to a group of highly skilled and passionate entrepreneurs whose businesses are on the cusp of exponential growth. The firm is managed by operators and investors who have effectively built early to growth stage businesses and guided them through successful acquisitions. MissionOG is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information visit https://missionog.com/ .

Media Contact:

Maria Orlova

VP, Marketing

d1g1t Inc

maria.orlova@d1g1t.com

SOURCE: D1g1t Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787851/d1g1t-closes-combined-equity-and-venture-debt-financing-round-to-continue-expansion-of-their-leading-wealth-management-platform-in-the-us