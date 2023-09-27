Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens New Locations in Shelby, NC and Millington, TN

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in North Carolina and Tennessee

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, reached 190 nationwide locations this week with the opening of their brand-new Shelby, NC and Millington, TN locations.









To celebrate these grand openings, the Millington and Shelby locations are offering free Graph-X4 car washes to all customers from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, October 4. Additionally, new members that join any Clean Club unlimited car wash membership from September 27 to October 4 will pay only $9.97 for their first month of unlimited washes - for savings of up to $40.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in North Carolina and Tennessee this week," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "The opportunity to bring our convenient and industry-leading car wash to more folks is what it's all about, and both locations are joining communities we have not previously operated in. Our team is looking forward to sharing our exceptional wash experience with folks in both communities for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience with clean and attractive locations, the highest-quality car washes, and friendly customer service at every location.

The company offers single wash options and unlimited wash memberships to fit any budget, and customers planning to wash more than once a month can save money by joining any of Tidal Wave's Clean Club unlimited wash membership options. Clean Club members can wash at any Tidal Wave location every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment - plus, save time with exclusive club member wash lanes.

The company offers discounted membership plan options for families and fleet plans for businesses needing to wash multiple vehicles. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is proud to be part of the Shelby and Millington communities, and offers a fundraising program that makes it easy to raise funds for local schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 190 locations spanning 23 states. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

