TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a large(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Equinor for its Rosebank project, west of the Shetland Isles in the United Kingdom.

The contract covers the manufacture and installation of subsea production systems, flexible and rigid pipe, and umbilicals, as well as connection to the host facility. The project will use pre-qualified equipment, which will accelerate the delivery schedule.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We have collaborated with Equinor on Rosebank since the concept stage in 2019. Using a single interface, we tied together all the work scopes, leveraging our iEPCI model to reduce project complexity. We are proud that our track record and proven technology have earned Equinor's confidence that we will deliver this significant project."

Umbilicals, rigid pipe, and the majority of the subsea production systems will be designed, engineered and manufactured in-country using TechnipFMC's facilities and network of trusted local suppliers, then installed by TechnipFMC. Together, these activities will contribute significantly to value and job creation across the United Kingdom, which was an important factor in Equinor's selection of the Company for this award. TechnipFMC has committed approximately $500 million of the total award to local value creation.

(1) For TechnipFMC, this is considered a "large" contract between $500 million and $1 billion. This award was included in inbound orders in the first quarter of 2023.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "believe," "estimated," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

