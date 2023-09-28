Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces First Closing of Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that the Company has accepted subscriptions for 9,140,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of $457,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one 18 month share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable at $0.07 in the first six months and $0.12 for the remaining 12 months. The Company has the option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.15 for 10 trading days during the first six months, and trades at $0.25 during the next twelve months.

An insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 600,000 common share units of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Securities issued on this closing will be subject to a statutory hold period until January 28, 2024.

The Company paid finder's fees to qualified finders of $13,835.85.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact: Boron's Public Quotations: Boron One Holdings Inc. Canada Blake Fallis, General Manager TSX Venture: BONE Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746 Berlin: EKV info@boronone.com US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF www.boronone.com OTC PINK: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788149/boron-one-announces-first-closing-of-financing