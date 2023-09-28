Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Shares Tips on How to Thrive at Every Stage of Life on TipsOnTv

Staying Well During National Healthy Aging Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Growing old is not for the faint of heart! Building daily routines which include exercise, eating a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep, is critical. National Healthy Aging Month, this September, is the perfect opportunity to remind people to rethink their health goals. A national focus on the positive aspects of growing older offers practical ideas for adults aged 45 years-plus to improve their physical, mental, social, and financial well-being. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, a concierge physician, shares some timely tips and products which promote graceful aging and good health.





As everyone ages, supplements are more important, and there are some good ones to consider, like Setria Glutathione. Glutathione is a tripeptide found in every cell of the body. It is critical to preserving cellular integrity and essential for healthy aging. Glutathione levels decrease as we age, so for optimal health, it is essential to maintain high levels of glutathione. Setria Glutathione can be found in dietary supplements like Healthy Origins L- Glutathione Reduced 500mg formulation. Be sure to look for Setria on the label. For more information, visit setriaglutathione.com.

New for arthritis relief is Boiron's latest addition to its Arnica pain relief line: Arnicare Arthritis Cream, a dual-action formula that relieves minor joint pain and stiffness due to arthritis. It is powered by two plant-based ingredients that target multiple symptoms of minor arthritis pain. Arnica montana which is a popular homeopathic medicine used for muscle aches and bruises and contains Harpagophytum, more commonly known as devil's claw, which relieves joint discomfort and stiffness associated with arthritis. For more information, visit www.arnicare.com.

