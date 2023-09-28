Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Frankfurt
27.09.23
08:03 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,62 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,20027.09.
8,0008,20027.09.
PR Newswire
28.09.2023 | 03:06
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK with Rugged Full-Metal Exterior

Triple Sensor and Smartphone Link Deliver Improved Functionality

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to its family of G-SHOCK shock-resistant watches. The new dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER GWG-B1000 features exterior components in metal for a solid, powerful design.

GWG-B1000

The new GWG-B1000, an addition to the Master of G line, is a powerful dust- and mud-resistant MUDMASTER designed for sandy, dirty environments. The robust metal exterior retains G-SHOCK shock resistance in a rugged design with an eye-catching multi-dimensional form.

The protector parts at the 12 and 6 o'clock positions guard the watch glass, which is typically the most shock-susceptible, and they are treated with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating to provide even greater abrasion resistance. These parts are cut out of components that are first forged into bezel shapes in a painstaking production process that renders complex shapes in metal. The complex molded form of the front button guard is achieved with a different method, metal injection molding (MIM).*

* Metal injection molding is a technique that combines injection molding and a sintering process. Fine metal powder is mixed with a binder, injection molded in a method similar to that used with plastics, and then sintered to produce high-precision metal parts in complex three-dimensional shapes.

This timepiece also features functions that users on land missions need to execute their pursuits. It is the first G-SHOCK equipped with a triple sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature, as well as solar charging and radio wave reception, that also comes with smartphone connectivity. When the watch is paired with a smartphone, the dedicated app on the phone offers easy operation of various useful features, including Location Indicator, which points the inset dial indicator hand in the direction of a location recorded on the map within the app, and Mission Log, which records activity history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2221103/GWG_B1000.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-dust--and-mud-resistant-g-shock-with-rugged-full-metal-exterior-301940285.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.