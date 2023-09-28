Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 25th September 2023.

New Listing Schedule

Project: VRC

Listing date: 25th September

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://vrccoin.com/

About: Virtual Coin (VRC) is a cutting-edge blockchain platform that introduces a range of advanced features, including Web3.0 integration, Metaverse capabilities, smart contracts, top-tier security measures, swift transaction speeds, NFT platform compatibility, and minimal transaction fees. These notable features making it highly suitable for various payment solutions and global business exchanges.

Project: RAVE

Listing date: 27th September

Key words: AI/NFT, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://ravetech.xyz/

About: Rave Token (RAVE) is an AI-driven NFT platform across multiple mainnets, offering fee-free trading and a comprehensive ecosystem to empower users in their Web 3.0 journey, facilitating NFT creation, trading, gaming, earning, social networking, and smart contract deployment.

Project: VSC

Listing date: 28th September

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://www.vyvo.org/

About: Vyvo Coin (VSC) redesigns the way people's health data is shared and monetized, giving back the control and ownership to the people who should own them and their value. Vyvo is at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its Decentralized Digital Health Platform. The primary objective of this initiative is to empower individuals by giving them control over their health data and providing them the opportunity to benefit from it. By integrating blockchain technology, Vyvo aims to create a secure and transparent ecosystem where users can securely manage and monetize their health data. This platform not only addresses the challenge of data privacy but also ensures that users can actively participate in the digital health sharing economy.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 18th September 2023 to 24th September 2023





Weekly Listing Summary

Name: BEEL

Weekly gain: 619300%

Official Website: https://beel-show.xyz/

Name: APX

Weekly gain: 101%

Official Website: https://etherscan.io/token/0xed4e879087ebd0e8a77d66870012b5e0dffd0fa4

Name: SKP

Weekly gain: 15%

Official Website: http://www.skyplay.io/

Name: FTD

Weekly gain: 384%

Official Website: https://forthedog.life/

Name: TIP

Weekly gain: 75%

Official Website: https://thetipcoin.io/

Name: SOLX

Official Website: https://www.solarx.ai/

Name: JNX

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: https://janex.finance/

Name: BKPT

Official Website: https://biokript.com/

Name: TLIFE

Weekly gain: 8%

Official Website: https://biokript.com/

