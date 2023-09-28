Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 25th September 2023.
New Listing Schedule
Project: VRC
Listing date: 25th September
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://vrccoin.com/
About: Virtual Coin (VRC) is a cutting-edge blockchain platform that introduces a range of advanced features, including Web3.0 integration, Metaverse capabilities, smart contracts, top-tier security measures, swift transaction speeds, NFT platform compatibility, and minimal transaction fees. These notable features making it highly suitable for various payment solutions and global business exchanges.
Project: RAVE
Listing date: 27th September
Key words: AI/NFT, Initial Listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://ravetech.xyz/
About: Rave Token (RAVE) is an AI-driven NFT platform across multiple mainnets, offering fee-free trading and a comprehensive ecosystem to empower users in their Web 3.0 journey, facilitating NFT creation, trading, gaming, earning, social networking, and smart contract deployment.
Project: VSC
Listing date: 28th September
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://www.vyvo.org/
About: Vyvo Coin (VSC) redesigns the way people's health data is shared and monetized, giving back the control and ownership to the people who should own them and their value. Vyvo is at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry through its Decentralized Digital Health Platform. The primary objective of this initiative is to empower individuals by giving them control over their health data and providing them the opportunity to benefit from it. By integrating blockchain technology, Vyvo aims to create a secure and transparent ecosystem where users can securely manage and monetize their health data. This platform not only addresses the challenge of data privacy but also ensures that users can actively participate in the digital health sharing economy.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 18th September 2023 to 24th September 2023
Weekly Listing Summary
Name: BEEL
Weekly gain: 619300%
Official Website: https://beel-show.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/beel_usdt/
Name: APX
Weekly gain: 101%
Official Website: https://etherscan.io/token/0xed4e879087ebd0e8a77d66870012b5e0dffd0fa4
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/apx_usdt/
Name: SKP
Weekly gain: 15%
Official Website: http://www.skyplay.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/skp_usdt/
Name: FTD
Weekly gain: 384%
Official Website: https://forthedog.life/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ftd_usdt/
Name: TIP
Weekly gain: 75%
Official Website: https://thetipcoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tip_usdt/
Name: SOLX
Official Website: https://www.solarx.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/solx_usdt/
Name: JNX
Weekly gain: 22%
Official Website: https://janex.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/jnx_usdt/
Name: BKPT
Official Website: https://biokript.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/bkpt_usdt/
Name: TLIFE
Weekly gain: 8%
Official Website: https://biokript.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tlife_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
