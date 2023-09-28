

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) said that it agreed to sell its Sahale Snacks brand to Second Nature Brands, a U.S.-based creator of premium, nutritional and better-for-you snacks and treats. The all-cash transaction is valued at about $34 million.



The transaction will include all trademarks and the Company's leased manufacturing facility in Seattle, Washington, including about 100 employees who will transition with the business.



The Company expects the impact of the divestiture to be immaterial to its adjusted earnings per share on a full-year basis.



The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter.



