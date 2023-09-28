Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first high purity 99.95% Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (HPMSM) samples are now ready for distribution to various Electric Vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (EV OEMs) and EV cell manufacturers. These samples are earmarked for comprehensive testing to ensure compliance with EV battery standards.

The HPMSM samples were produced from a bulk sample from the Company's Battery Hill manganese mining project and were generated as part of the processing flowsheet optimization phase during Manganese X's ongoing pilot plant project, led by metallurgical research authority Kemetco Research Inc. (Kemetco), situated in Richmond, BC.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman said, "This is a huge milestone, moving Manganese X towards fulfilling its mission of becoming the first publicly-traded mining company in Canada and the US to commercialize High Purity EV-compliant manganese. Manganese plays a pivotal role in the creation of robust, long-lasting, and high-density EV batteries. Notably, there is currently no manganese production within Canada and the US, creating a significant disadvantage for domestic EV manufacturers. It's imperative we close this N.A. 'domestic' gap."

Kepman also underscored, "Manganese X's patent-pending purification technology is gaining remarkable traction within the EV industry. Our unique purification process yields high purity manganese that is non-toxic, eliminating selenium, a hazardous pollutant used by some existing high purity manganese producers."

Manganese X's pilot plant project is utilising a 1200 kg bulk sample from its Battery Hill manganese mining project, located in New Brunswick, Canada. The sample is representative of the initial five years of the proposed production, as outlined in the Battery Hill preliminary economic assessment. The pilot project serves as a pivotal element in the pre-feasibility study for the Battery Hill manganese deposit. Key objectives of the pilot project encompass:

Demonstrating the capacity of Battery Hill manganese feedstock to achieve HPMSM production on a larger commercial scale. Optimization of the processing flowsheet to ensure the most efficient and cost-effective methods are utilized in the Company's pre-feasibility study; and Mitigating risks associated with the metallurgical process and engineering design.

Manganese X Energy Corp. remains committed to advancing sustainable solutions in the EV battery sector, ultimately contributing to the electrified future of transportation.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The Company is the only public actively traded manganese company in Canada and the US striving forward toward commercialization of a manganese deposit, as well as potentially becoming a North American supply chain supplier.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans, assay analysis and results therefrom, and the upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182141