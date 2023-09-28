

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic sentiment survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes retail sales and household consumption data.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is slated to release flash consumer prices and retail sales data. Economists forecast inflation to rise to 3.5 percent in September from 2.6 percent in August.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes monthly bulletin. In the meantime, business and consumer sentiment survey results and producer prices are due from Italy.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is expected to drop to 92.5 in September from 93.3 in August.



At 8.00 am ET, flash inflation figures are due from Germany. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease sharply to 4.6 percent in September from 6.1 percent in August.



