Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Apple (APPLE) on September 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the APPLE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on September 30, 2023.





APPLE Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/182073_b1e70dc4b4c1ea8c_001full.jpg

Apple (APPLE) is leading over 1 billion iPhone users into the Web3 era, offering a secure and efficient financial environment rooted in blockchain technology, enabling seamless, privacy-centric Web3.0 identities and driving decentralized finance and governance on the Double-A Chain while fostering a fair and efficient economic ecosystem with a community-driven token and RWA consensus.

Introducing Apple

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Apple (APPLE), leading over 1 billion iPhone users into the Web3 era, offering a secure and efficient financial environment rooted in blockchain technology, enabling seamless, privacy-centric Web3.0 identities and driving decentralized finance and governance on the Double-A Chain while fostering a fair and efficient economic ecosystem with a community-driven token and RWA consensus.

At the heart of Apple's Web3 initiative lies the Applesea platform, a multifaceted ecosystem designed to provide users with a holistic and enriched Web3 experience. Comprising over 1 billion AppleUsers and early adopters of AppleNFT casting, Applesea offers a comprehensive set of tools and services. Central to this ecosystem is AppleCoin, a community incentive token, issued on the Double-A Chain, boasting deflationary characteristics that inspire user participation. Additionally, Applesea's architecture incorporates validator, fusion, and rotator mechanisms, fostering a robust and secure environment for Web3 activities.

Consensus is the bedrock of Apple's business model. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Applesea adopts the RWA consensus mechanism, bridging physical and digital assets, productivity, and network capabilities. This innovative approach ensures that participants, whether through AppleCoin acquisition or NFT ownership, play an active role in shaping and sharing value within the ecosystem. The integration of physical and digital assets, alongside network and digital productivity, creates an intricate economic system that promotes fairness, credibility, and efficiency.

Applesea serves as a pivotal player within the Double-A Chain ecosystem, acting as a gateway to the traffic of this decentralized network. With the potential to influence over 1 billion high-net-worth users of Apple devices worldwide, Applesea's impact on various projects within the ecosystem is significant. From AI Wallet Smart.Baby to decentralized exchange Linkswap, Hong Kong Digital Art Network Haex.io, AAC PASS (NFTfi), HK Plus, and AAC Bridge, Applesea's presence amplifies the reach and utility of these initiatives. Double-A Chain, with its high transaction speed and compatibility with smart contracts, provides the ideal infrastructure for Web3, Gamefi, NFT, and other applications, further enhancing Apple's influence in the digital domain.

About APPLE Token

The APPLE Token stands at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, serving as a catalyst for the transformation of the digital landscape. As an integral component of the Applesea ecosystem, APPLE Token empowers users by incentivizing participation and engagement. Beyond its role as a transactional token, APPLE Token represents a symbol of empowerment, enabling users to join the Web3 era, participate in decision-making processes, and shape the future of decentralized finance and digital identity.

Based on AAC, APPLE has a total supply of 200 million (i.e. 200,000,000). The token distribution includes 99.9% for Mining Pool Rewards, 0.3% for Marketing, 0.4% for Developer Rewards, and 0.3% for the Acuteagle Foundation. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on September 30, 2023. Investors who are interested in APPLE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about APPLE Token:

Official Website: https://applesea.io/home

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Applesea_io_EN

Telegram: https://t.me/Applesea_EN

Contract: https://scan.acuteangle.com/address/0x60F1B5889FEF1ad1bfeE0a98e1D81705c1D1A4c1

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182073