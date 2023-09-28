

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE(NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Thursday that it has received two contracts to supply and install 20 wind turbines with a capacity of 135 MW from the Delta4000 series for two projects in Italy.



Financial terms of the contract, customer's name, and the names of the projects were not disclosed.



A total of 7 N163/6.X, 4 N163/5.X turbines, and 9 N163/6.X machines will be installed as part of the projects in Apulia.



Nordex will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 108 and 113 meters as of summer 2024. The commissioning is scheduled for the end of the same year.



The orders also each include a ten-year premium service for maintenance of the turbines, Nordex said.



