Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 September 2023 it purchased a total of 279,590 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 169,590 110,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.102 GBP0.956 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.947 GBP0.951212 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098161

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,017,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4810 1.090 XDUB 10:02:33 00067152490TRLO0 4267 1.090 XDUB 10:02:33 00067152489TRLO0 4202 1.090 XDUB 10:03:51 00067152539TRLO0 4394 1.090 XDUB 10:03:51 00067152538TRLO0 9425 1.100 XDUB 12:10:58 00067156485TRLO0 2000 1.102 XDUB 12:10:58 00067156487TRLO0 1100 1.102 XDUB 12:10:58 00067156486TRLO0 2285 1.102 XDUB 12:11:34 00067156500TRLO0 2585 1.102 XDUB 12:11:34 00067156501TRLO0 1100 1.102 XDUB 12:11:34 00067156503TRLO0 2000 1.102 XDUB 12:11:34 00067156502TRLO0 4728 1.098 XDUB 12:15:50 00067156643TRLO0 4175 1.100 XDUB 12:15:50 00067156642TRLO0 1480 1.098 XDUB 12:15:50 00067156644TRLO0 914 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156645TRLO0 161 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156647TRLO0 1017 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156646TRLO0 207 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156650TRLO0 603 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156649TRLO0 207 1.098 XDUB 12:15:51 00067156648TRLO0 945 1.098 XDUB 12:17:34 00067156694TRLO0 8405 1.100 XDUB 12:39:39 00067157154TRLO0 1989 1.098 XDUB 12:44:33 00067157366TRLO0 4390 1.100 XDUB 12:44:33 00067157367TRLO0 4139 1.098 XDUB 12:52:03 00067157557TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 12:52:03 00067157558TRLO0 803 1.098 XDUB 13:29:44 00067158318TRLO0 4081 1.098 XDUB 13:34:04 00067158418TRLO0 1679 1.096 XDUB 13:38:09 00067158514TRLO0 3918 1.100 XDUB 13:57:21 00067159097TRLO0 945 1.102 XDUB 14:08:34 00067159335TRLO0 407 1.102 XDUB 14:08:34 00067159334TRLO0 1312 1.102 XDUB 14:12:53 00067159456TRLO0 5127 1.102 XDUB 14:12:53 00067159455TRLO0 1070 1.102 XDUB 14:42:53 00067160508TRLO0 188 1.102 XDUB 14:42:53 00067160507TRLO0 3553 1.102 XDUB 14:42:53 00067160509TRLO0 1489 1.102 XDUB 14:43:01 00067160532TRLO0 7194 1.102 XDUB 14:43:01 00067160534TRLO0 272 1.102 XDUB 14:43:01 00067160533TRLO0 6465 1.102 XDUB 14:49:58 00067160783TRLO0 4035 1.102 XDUB 14:49:58 00067160782TRLO0 6496 1.098 XDUB 14:52:34 00067160869TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 15:21:52 00067162593TRLO0 470 1.098 XDUB 15:21:52 00067162592TRLO0 2176 1.098 XDUB 15:21:52 00067162591TRLO0 4608 1.096 XDUB 15:21:53 00067162594TRLO0 1555 1.098 XDUB 15:26:44 00067162918TRLO0 911 1.098 XDUB 15:26:44 00067162917TRLO0 524 1.098 XDUB 15:26:44 00067162916TRLO0 437 1.098 XDUB 15:26:44 00067162915TRLO0 3535 1.098 XDUB 15:26:44 00067162914TRLO0 4787 1.098 XDUB 15:30:44 00067163073TRLO0 4218 1.096 XDUB 15:30:44 00067163074TRLO0 24 1.096 XDUB 15:48:45 00067163879TRLO0 438 1.096 XDUB 15:48:45 00067163878TRLO0 790 1.096 XDUB 15:49:33 00067163904TRLO0 85 1.094 XDUB 15:51:49 00067163994TRLO0 1432 1.096 XDUB 15:51:49 00067163993TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 15:51:49 00067163992TRLO0 1842 1.094 XDUB 15:51:50 00067163995TRLO0 945 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164688TRLO0 524 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164687TRLO0 437 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164686TRLO0 437 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164685TRLO0 1186 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164684TRLO0 1300 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164690TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 16:02:54 00067164689TRLO0 1930 1.098 XDUB 16:09:55 00067164976TRLO0 711 1.098 XDUB 16:09:55 00067164975TRLO0 3929 1.096 XDUB 16:12:56 00067165091TRLO0 445 1.096 XDUB 16:13:05 00067165098TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1671 94.80 XLON 10:04:47 00067152567TRLO0 1388 94.70 XLON 10:06:33 00067152609TRLO0 88 94.70 XLON 10:12:17 00067152740TRLO0 162 95.00 XLON 10:33:45 00067153306TRLO0 254 95.00 XLON 10:33:45 00067153307TRLO0 1 95.00 XLON 10:33:45 00067153308TRLO0 5830 95.10 XLON 10:33:46 00067153311TRLO0 569 95.10 XLON 10:33:50 00067153317TRLO0 711 95.10 XLON 10:34:18 00067153331TRLO0 711 95.10 XLON 10:38:37 00067153479TRLO0 3003 95.10 XLON 10:38:38 00067153480TRLO0 3839 95.10 XLON 10:48:38 00067154168TRLO0 1 95.50 XLON 12:10:58 00067156482TRLO0 11 95.50 XLON 12:10:58 00067156483TRLO0 9746 95.50 XLON 12:10:58 00067156484TRLO0 4154 95.10 XLON 12:15:50 00067156641TRLO0 3987 95.10 XLON 12:15:50 00067156640TRLO0 1676 95.60 XLON 12:44:33 00067157365TRLO0 4684 95.30 XLON 12:44:33 00067157369TRLO0 520 95.30 XLON 12:44:33 00067157368TRLO0 18 95.30 XLON 12:44:33 00067157371TRLO0 588 95.30 XLON 12:44:33 00067157370TRLO0 4179 95.10 XLON 12:52:03 00067157556TRLO0 3954 95.10 XLON 13:38:09 00067158513TRLO0 3962 95.30 XLON 13:56:28 00067159076TRLO0 4492 95.30 XLON 14:03:08 00067159211TRLO0 3717 95.30 XLON 14:10:58 00067159392TRLO0 88 95.20 XLON 14:20:02 00067159658TRLO0 4157 95.20 XLON 14:22:00 00067159712TRLO0 4536 94.80 XLON 14:52:34 00067160868TRLO0 4425 94.80 XLON 14:52:34 00067160867TRLO0 4586 94.80 XLON 15:16:34 00067162330TRLO0 4107 94.90 XLON 15:30:44 00067163072TRLO0 3683 94.90 XLON 15:42:44 00067163577TRLO0 88 94.90 XLON 15:42:44 00067163576TRLO0 2841 94.90 XLON 15:50:44 00067163930TRLO0 1342 94.90 XLON 15:50:44 00067163929TRLO0 4790 95.20 XLON 16:09:55 00067164978TRLO0 7915 95.20 XLON 16:09:55 00067164977TRLO0 14 94.90 XLON 16:09:55 00067164980TRLO0 441 94.90 XLON 16:09:55 00067164979TRLO0 1050 95.10 XLON 16:13:36 00067165121TRLO0 2021 95.10 XLON 16:14:36 00067165148TRLO0

