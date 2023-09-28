Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.09.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
28.09.23
08:01 Uhr
1,088 Euro
+0,012
+1,12 %
Dow Jones News
28.09.2023 | 08:31
81 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 September 2023 it purchased a total of 279,590 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           169,590     110,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.102     GBP0.956 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090     GBP0.947 
                                    GBP0.951212 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098161

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 666,017,715 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4810       1.090         XDUB      10:02:33      00067152490TRLO0 
4267       1.090         XDUB      10:02:33      00067152489TRLO0 
4202       1.090         XDUB      10:03:51      00067152539TRLO0 
4394       1.090         XDUB      10:03:51      00067152538TRLO0 
9425       1.100         XDUB      12:10:58      00067156485TRLO0 
2000       1.102         XDUB      12:10:58      00067156487TRLO0 
1100       1.102         XDUB      12:10:58      00067156486TRLO0 
2285       1.102         XDUB      12:11:34      00067156500TRLO0 
2585       1.102         XDUB      12:11:34      00067156501TRLO0 
1100       1.102         XDUB      12:11:34      00067156503TRLO0 
2000       1.102         XDUB      12:11:34      00067156502TRLO0 
4728       1.098         XDUB      12:15:50      00067156643TRLO0 
4175       1.100         XDUB      12:15:50      00067156642TRLO0 
1480       1.098         XDUB      12:15:50      00067156644TRLO0 
914       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156645TRLO0 
161       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156647TRLO0 
1017       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156646TRLO0 
207       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156650TRLO0 
603       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156649TRLO0 
207       1.098         XDUB      12:15:51      00067156648TRLO0 
945       1.098         XDUB      12:17:34      00067156694TRLO0 
8405       1.100         XDUB      12:39:39      00067157154TRLO0 
1989       1.098         XDUB      12:44:33      00067157366TRLO0 
4390       1.100         XDUB      12:44:33      00067157367TRLO0 
4139       1.098         XDUB      12:52:03      00067157557TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      12:52:03      00067157558TRLO0 
803       1.098         XDUB      13:29:44      00067158318TRLO0 
4081       1.098         XDUB      13:34:04      00067158418TRLO0 
1679       1.096         XDUB      13:38:09      00067158514TRLO0 
3918       1.100         XDUB      13:57:21      00067159097TRLO0 
945       1.102         XDUB      14:08:34      00067159335TRLO0 
407       1.102         XDUB      14:08:34      00067159334TRLO0 
1312       1.102         XDUB      14:12:53      00067159456TRLO0 
5127       1.102         XDUB      14:12:53      00067159455TRLO0 
1070       1.102         XDUB      14:42:53      00067160508TRLO0 
188       1.102         XDUB      14:42:53      00067160507TRLO0 
3553       1.102         XDUB      14:42:53      00067160509TRLO0 
1489       1.102         XDUB      14:43:01      00067160532TRLO0 
7194       1.102         XDUB      14:43:01      00067160534TRLO0 
272       1.102         XDUB      14:43:01      00067160533TRLO0 
6465       1.102         XDUB      14:49:58      00067160783TRLO0 
4035       1.102         XDUB      14:49:58      00067160782TRLO0 
6496       1.098         XDUB      14:52:34      00067160869TRLO0 
3352       1.098         XDUB      15:21:52      00067162593TRLO0 
470       1.098         XDUB      15:21:52      00067162592TRLO0 
2176       1.098         XDUB      15:21:52      00067162591TRLO0 
4608       1.096         XDUB      15:21:53      00067162594TRLO0 
1555       1.098         XDUB      15:26:44      00067162918TRLO0 
911       1.098         XDUB      15:26:44      00067162917TRLO0 
524       1.098         XDUB      15:26:44      00067162916TRLO0 
437       1.098         XDUB      15:26:44      00067162915TRLO0 
3535       1.098         XDUB      15:26:44      00067162914TRLO0 
4787       1.098         XDUB      15:30:44      00067163073TRLO0 
4218       1.096         XDUB      15:30:44      00067163074TRLO0 
24        1.096         XDUB      15:48:45      00067163879TRLO0 
438       1.096         XDUB      15:48:45      00067163878TRLO0 
790       1.096         XDUB      15:49:33      00067163904TRLO0 
85        1.094         XDUB      15:51:49      00067163994TRLO0 
1432       1.096         XDUB      15:51:49      00067163993TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      15:51:49      00067163992TRLO0 
1842       1.094         XDUB      15:51:50      00067163995TRLO0 
945       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164688TRLO0 
524       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164687TRLO0 
437       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164686TRLO0 
437       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164685TRLO0 
1186       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164684TRLO0 
1300       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164690TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      16:02:54      00067164689TRLO0 
1930       1.098         XDUB      16:09:55      00067164976TRLO0 
711       1.098         XDUB      16:09:55      00067164975TRLO0 
3929       1.096         XDUB      16:12:56      00067165091TRLO0 
445       1.096         XDUB      16:13:05      00067165098TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1671       94.80         XLON      10:04:47      00067152567TRLO0 
1388       94.70         XLON      10:06:33      00067152609TRLO0 
88        94.70         XLON      10:12:17      00067152740TRLO0 
162       95.00         XLON      10:33:45      00067153306TRLO0 
254       95.00         XLON      10:33:45      00067153307TRLO0 
1        95.00         XLON      10:33:45      00067153308TRLO0 
5830       95.10         XLON      10:33:46      00067153311TRLO0 
569       95.10         XLON      10:33:50      00067153317TRLO0 
711       95.10         XLON      10:34:18      00067153331TRLO0 
711       95.10         XLON      10:38:37      00067153479TRLO0 
3003       95.10         XLON      10:38:38      00067153480TRLO0 
3839       95.10         XLON      10:48:38      00067154168TRLO0 
1        95.50         XLON      12:10:58      00067156482TRLO0 
11        95.50         XLON      12:10:58      00067156483TRLO0 
9746       95.50         XLON      12:10:58      00067156484TRLO0 
4154       95.10         XLON      12:15:50      00067156641TRLO0 
3987       95.10         XLON      12:15:50      00067156640TRLO0 
1676       95.60         XLON      12:44:33      00067157365TRLO0 
4684       95.30         XLON      12:44:33      00067157369TRLO0 
520       95.30         XLON      12:44:33      00067157368TRLO0 
18        95.30         XLON      12:44:33      00067157371TRLO0 
588       95.30         XLON      12:44:33      00067157370TRLO0 
4179       95.10         XLON      12:52:03      00067157556TRLO0 
3954       95.10         XLON      13:38:09      00067158513TRLO0 
3962       95.30         XLON      13:56:28      00067159076TRLO0 
4492       95.30         XLON      14:03:08      00067159211TRLO0 
3717       95.30         XLON      14:10:58      00067159392TRLO0 
88        95.20         XLON      14:20:02      00067159658TRLO0 
4157       95.20         XLON      14:22:00      00067159712TRLO0 
4536       94.80         XLON      14:52:34      00067160868TRLO0 
4425       94.80         XLON      14:52:34      00067160867TRLO0 
4586       94.80         XLON      15:16:34      00067162330TRLO0 
4107       94.90         XLON      15:30:44      00067163072TRLO0 
3683       94.90         XLON      15:42:44      00067163577TRLO0 
88        94.90         XLON      15:42:44      00067163576TRLO0 
2841       94.90         XLON      15:50:44      00067163930TRLO0 
1342       94.90         XLON      15:50:44      00067163929TRLO0 
4790       95.20         XLON      16:09:55      00067164978TRLO0 
7915       95.20         XLON      16:09:55      00067164977TRLO0 
14        94.90         XLON      16:09:55      00067164980TRLO0 
441       94.90         XLON      16:09:55      00067164979TRLO0 
1050       95.10         XLON      16:13:36      00067165121TRLO0 
2021       95.10         XLON      16:14:36      00067165148TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  274380 
EQS News ID:  1736131 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
