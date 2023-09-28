

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) has agreed to dispose of a portfolio of five assets to John Laing. The portfolio is made up of HICL's entire equity interest in four UK PPP projects; Queens (Romford) Hospital, Oxford John Radcliffe Hospital, Priority Schools North East Batch and South Ayrshire Schools, in addition to half of its investment in the Hornsea II OFTO. The total consideration is approximately 204 million pounds.



HICL Infrastructure said the transaction proceeds will reduce the drawings on the Revolving Credit Facility to approximately 130 million pounds.



Edward Hunt, Head of Core Income Funds at InfraRed said: 'Since 31 March 2023 the company has realised over 300 million pounds from asset disposals demonstrating effective capital recycling while enhancing key portfolio metrics and reducing gearing.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken