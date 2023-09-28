

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.6461 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6525.



The aussie advanced to 95.28 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.04.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged up to 0.6381, 0.8608 and 1.0735 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6352, 0.8573 and 1.0719, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 97.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



