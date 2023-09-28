

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.7666 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7719.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged up to 0.5947 and 88.84 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5921 and 88.60, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro, 0.61 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



