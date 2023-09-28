

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo Plc (DGE.L, DEO), a British alcoholic beverage firm, on Thursday reaffirmed its full year 2024 outlook. In addition, the company said that it is well-positioned to deliver its medium-term guidance.



Debra Crew, Chief Executive of Diageo, said: 'While we expect operating environment challenges to persist, with ongoing cost pressure and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we will move with speed and agility and continue to invest in marketing and innovation...'



For the first half of 2024, despite a tougher comparator, the company still expects gradual improvement from the second half of 2023. It continues to forecast organic net sales growth to accelerate in the second half of 2024, given the softer comparator.



For the period from 2023-25, Diageo noted that it is well-positioned to deliver its medium-term organic net sales growth targets consistently in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent with organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6 percent to 9 percent.



