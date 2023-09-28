Diageo PLC: Diageo Issues Trading Commentary Ahead of AGM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2023 / Diageo issues trading commentary ahead of AGM 2023

Debra Crew, Chief Executive, commented:

"As I take the helm as Chief Executive of Diageo, I am excited to lead our teams around the world and by the many growth opportunities we see in front of us. Our expectations for fiscal 24 are unchanged from when we reported our fiscal 23 preliminary results on 1 August.

While we expect operating environment challenges to persist, with ongoing cost pressure and geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty, we will move with speed and agility and continue to invest in marketing and innovation. I am confident in the resilience of our business and our ability to navigate these headwinds while executing our strategic priorities.

We remain well-positioned to deliver our medium-term guidance for fiscal 23 to fiscal 25 of organic net sales growth consistently in the range of 5% to 7% and organic operating profit growth sustainably in the range of 6% to 9%. I firmly believe the strength of our portfolio, our diversified footprint and our deep consumer insights will drive sustainable long-term growth and generate value for shareholders."

For further information please contact:

Investor relations:

Durga Doraisamy +44 (0) 7902 126 906

Andy Ryan +44 (0) 7803 854 842

Brian Shipman +1 (917) 710-3007

investor.relations@diageo.com

Media relations:

Clare Cavana +44 (0) 7751 742 072

Isabel Batchelor +44 (0) 7731 988 857

press@diageo.com

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company whose products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

28 September 2023

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This document contains 'forward-looking' statements. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, forward-looking statements include all statements that express forecasts, expectations, plans, outlook, objectives and projections with respect to future matters, including trends in results of operations, margins, growth rates, overall market trends, the impact of changes in interest or exchange rates, the availability or cost of financing to Diageo, anticipated cost savings or synergies, expected investments, the completion of any strategic transactions or restructuring programmes, anticipated tax rates, changes in the international tax environment, expected cash payments, outcomes of litigation or regulatory enquiries, anticipated changes in the value of assets and liabilities related to pension schemes and general economic conditions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including factors that are outside Diageo's control. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Diageo speak only as of the date they are made. Diageo does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in Diageo's expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

An explanation of non-GAAP measures, including organic movements, is set out on pages 232-239 of Diageo's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023.

Diageo plc LEI: 213800ZVIELEA55JMJ32

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Diageo PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788187/diageo-issues-trading-commentary-ahead-of-agm