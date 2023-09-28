SolarWatt has started production of TOPCon modules, with plans to manufacture both glass-glass and glass-backsheet versions. It says it aims to make its first shipments in January 2024.From pv magazine Germany German PV panel manufacturer Solarwatt said this week that it will start manufacturing solar modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The company said it will start selling its first TOPCon glass-glass and glass-backsheet modules from the end of October, with deliveries starting in January 2024. The bifacial half-cell modules will initially be available ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...