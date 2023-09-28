

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L), an engineering and construction company, announced on Thursday that it continues to expect organic revenue growth, further underlying margin expansion, as well as improved free cash flow for the year.



For the first five months, the company witnessed underlying operating profit increase year-on-year driven by revenue growth. Operating Profit also benefitted from the early receipt of license fees associated with the Polish MIECZNIK frigate program, it said in a statement



On Wednesday, Babcock shares closed at 388.40 pence, up 2.75% on the London Stock Exchange.



