Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 28
[28.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.09.23
IE000JL9SV51
433,570.00
USD
0
4,296,383.04
9.9093
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.09.23
IE000BQ3SE47
5,003,420.00
SEK
0
499,927,834.11
99.9172
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.09.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
79,599.05
9.95
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.09.23
IE000LH4DDC2
10,000.00
EUR
0
98,910.50
9.891