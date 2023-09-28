Wood Mackenzie says that US developers installed 1.7 GW/5.6 GWh of new storage capacity in the second quarter of 2023.From pv magazine USA Wood Mackenzie has released a new energy storage market report, with a new record high for US installations for the second quarter of 2023. The United States deployed 1,680 MW/5,597 MWh of energy storage nationwide, leading to an average duration of 3.3 hours. However, second-quarter installations were significantly lower than expected based on project pipelines. Wood Mackenzie said that well over 2 GW of projects have been pushed to later years. Much like ...

